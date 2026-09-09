SOF operators launched surprise attack and captured two occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Footage showing the professional work of Ukrainian special forces has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, during special operations in the Donetsk sector, operators from the 4th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stealthily approached enemy positions and took the enemy by surprise.

Thanks to the swift and coordinated actions of the Ukrainian soldiers, the Russian invaders were unable to put up any resistance and were forced to lay down their arms. As a result of the operation, two Russian servicemen were taken prisoner without a single shot being fired.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: SOF operators from 6th Regiment raid enemy position and capture two occupiers. VIDEO