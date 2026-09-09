77 occupiers eliminated: combat operations by drone operators from SSU’s Special Operations Centre "A" in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing drone operators from the Security Service of Ukraine’s Special Operations Centre ‘A’ in action on the Pokrovsk sector of the front line in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, thanks to the skilful use of attack FPV drones, SSU troops managed to eliminate 77 Russian assault troops who were attempting to advance on Ukrainian positions.

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Footage from independent surveillance shows the drones striking precise hits against the occupiers’ personnel in dugouts, shelters and whilst moving across open terrain

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,500,870 personnel (+1,480 in the last 24 hours), 12,338 tanks, 49,383 artillery systems, 25,290 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS