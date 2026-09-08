Ruscist ripped to pieces and thrown several metres by strike from Omega fighters’ attack drone. VIDEO

Fighters from the 1st Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Purpose Centre eliminated a ruscist during combat sorties on the Donetsk axis.

As Censor.NET reports, an attack UAV struck the occupier, ripping him to pieces and throwing him several metres to the side.

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The fighters jokingly noted that this was a new record in the so-called "long jump" among occupiers.

The detachment’s pilots shared footage of the strike on their Telegram channel.

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