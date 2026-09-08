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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Ruscist ripped to pieces and thrown several metres by strike from Omega fighters’ attack drone. VIDEO

Fighters from the 1st Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Purpose Centre eliminated a ruscist during combat sorties on the Donetsk axis.

As Censor.NET reports, an attack UAV struck the occupier, ripping him to pieces and throwing him several metres to the side.

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The fighters jokingly noted that this was a new record in the so-called "long jump" among occupiers.

The detachment’s pilots shared footage of the strike on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: SHADOW PACK SOF operators ambush enemy and take control of enemy-held area: 2 occupiers eliminated, 1 captured. VIDEO

Watch more: Drone operators of 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade shoot down jet-powered "Shahed" using STING interceptors. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12479) elimination (7972) Donetsk region (6214) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3887) drones (5286)
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