Ruscist ripped to pieces and thrown several metres by strike from Omega fighters’ attack drone. VIDEO
Fighters from the 1st Separate Detachment of the Omega Special Purpose Centre eliminated a ruscist during combat sorties on the Donetsk axis.
As Censor.NET reports, an attack UAV struck the occupier, ripping him to pieces and throwing him several metres to the side.
The fighters jokingly noted that this was a new record in the so-called "long jump" among occupiers.
The detachment’s pilots shared footage of the strike on their Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password