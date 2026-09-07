Drone operators of 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade shoot down jet-powered "Shahed" using STING interceptors. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine intercepted a Russian jet-powered "Shahed" during one of the enemy’s attacks.
According to Censor.NET, the pilots used STING interceptor drones made by "Wild Hornets".
The troops filmed the downing of the jet-powered "Shahed" during an engagement in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
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