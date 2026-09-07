Drone operators of 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade shoot down jet-powered "Shahed" using STING interceptors. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 23rd "Khortytsia" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine intercepted a Russian jet-powered "Shahed" during one of the enemy’s attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots used STING interceptor drones made by "Wild Hornets".

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The troops filmed the downing of the jet-powered "Shahed" during an engagement in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Watch more: Defenders of 208th Kherson Brigade destroyed at least 8 Russian ’Shahed’ jet drones in mid-air. VIDEO

Watch more: Moments before explosion, Ukrainian reconnaissance soldier shot down enemy FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia region with small arms weapon. VIDEO