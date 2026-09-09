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News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,500,870 personnel (+1,480 in the last 24 hours), 12,338 tanks, 49,383 artillery systems, 25,290 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,500,870 Russian occupiers.

This was reportedby the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 9 September 2026 are estimated at:

  • Personnel – approximately 1,500,870 (+1,480)
  • Tanks – 12,338 (+6) units
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 25,290 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 49,383 (+42) units
  • Multiple launch rocket systems – 2,105 (+1) units
  • air defence systems – 1,613 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 441 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 355 (+0) units
  • Ground-based robotic systems – 2,534 (+13) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 506,188 (+1,879) units
  • Cruise missiles – 5,103 (+33) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Vehicles and tankers – 146,008 (+530) units
  • specialised equipment – 4,650 (+3) units

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots strike Russian position with ammunition and personnel using GBU-62 aerial bombs. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff noted.\

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Russian Army (12483) Armed Forces HQ (5567) liquidation (3178)
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