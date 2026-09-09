Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,500,870 personnel (+1,480 in the last 24 hours), 12,338 tanks, 49,383 artillery systems, 25,290 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,500,870 Russian occupiers.
This was reportedby the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 9 September 2026 are estimated at:
- Personnel – approximately 1,500,870 (+1,480)
- Tanks – 12,338 (+6) units
- armoured fighting vehicles – 25,290 (+5) units
- artillery systems – 49,383 (+42) units
- Multiple launch rocket systems – 2,105 (+1) units
- air defence systems – 1,613 (+1) units
- aircraft – 441 (+0) units
- helicopters – 355 (+0) units
- Ground-based robotic systems – 2,534 (+13) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 506,188 (+1,879) units
- Cruise missiles – 5,103 (+33) units
- ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Vehicles and tankers – 146,008 (+530) units
- specialised equipment – 4,650 (+3) units
"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff noted.\
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