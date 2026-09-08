MiG-29 pilots strike Russian position with ammunition and personnel using GBU-62 aerial bombs. VIDEO

MiG-29 fighter crews struck an enemy position where ammunition was stored, and enemy personnel were located.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian Air Force pilots used GBU-62 aerial bombs to strike the target.

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As a result of the precision strike, the Russian military position was destroyed.

Footage was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel, "Soniashnyk."

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