MiG-29 pilots destroyed enemy position where occupiers were hiding in air strike. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Force, using MiG-29 fighter jets, carried out an air strike on Russian military positions.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy ambush also included occupying forces.
With a precision strike, the fighter pilots destroyed the building and eliminated the Russian troops inside.
A video recording of the Air Force crews’ combat sortie was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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