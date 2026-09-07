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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Air operations of AFU
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MiG-29 pilots destroyed enemy position where occupiers were hiding in air strike. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force, using MiG-29 fighter jets, carried out an air strike on Russian military positions.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy ambush also included occupying forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

With a precision strike, the fighter pilots destroyed the building and eliminated the Russian troops inside.

A video recording of the Air Force crews’ combat sortie was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

Watch more: Su-27 pilots used GBU-62 air-to-ground bombs to destroy occupier position, along with personnel present. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12476) elimination (7969) Air forces (2223) fighter jet (163)
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