Operators from 33rd Brigade destroyed Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepok" multiple launch rocket system whilst it was in action. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk sector, on the left bank, operators from the ‘Legion’ unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian TOS-1A ‘Solntsepok’ heavy flamethrower system.
According to Censor.NET, the UAV operators detected the enemy equipment whilst it was engaging Ukrainian Defence Forces positions. Strike drones were then directed at the target.
As a result of the attack, the Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepok" was destroyed, depriving the occupiers of the ability to use it to strike Ukrainian positions in future.
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