ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13813 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Close-quarters combat
3 099 7

Special forces from "Bully Boys" reconnaissance and sabotage group launched close-quarters attack on enemy dugout and eliminated four occupiers. VIDEO

The Ukrainian special operations group ‘Bully Boys’ from the 140th Separate Special Operations Centre carried out a lightning raid on a Russian military position.

According to Censor.NET, following additional reconnaissance using a drone, the special forces closed in on the dugout where the occupiers were stationed and, within seconds, opened intense fire on the position.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the attack, four Russian soldiers were killed and enemy intelligence data, documents and communications equipment were seized.

Read more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,506,900 personnel (+1,520 over the past day), 12,344 tanks, 49,678 artillery systems, and 25,330 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Russian Army (12483) elimination (7976) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3887) SRG (68)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 