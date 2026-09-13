Special forces from "Bully Boys" reconnaissance and sabotage group launched close-quarters attack on enemy dugout and eliminated four occupiers. VIDEO
The Ukrainian special operations group ‘Bully Boys’ from the 140th Separate Special Operations Centre carried out a lightning raid on a Russian military position.
According to Censor.NET, following additional reconnaissance using a drone, the special forces closed in on the dugout where the occupiers were stationed and, within seconds, opened intense fire on the position.
As a result of the attack, four Russian soldiers were killed and enemy intelligence data, documents and communications equipment were seized.
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