Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,506,900 personnel (+1,520 over the past day), 12,344 tanks, 49,678 artillery systems, and 25,330 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,506,900 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 13, 2026, are approximately:
- personnel—approximately 1,506,900 (+1,520) people
- tanks—12,344 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles—25,330 (+8) units
- artillery systems—49,678 (+77) units
- MLRS - 2,120 (+5) units.
- Air defense systems—1,635 (+2) units
- aircraft—442 (+1) units
- helicopters—356 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems—2,603 (+17) units
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs—514,317 (+2,142) units
- cruise missiles - 5,111 (+8) units
- ships / boats - 35 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—148,259 (+410) units
- specialized equipment - 4,681 (+5) units
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
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