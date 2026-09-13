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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,506,900 personnel (+1,520 over the past day), 12,344 tanks, 49,678 artillery systems, and 25,330 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Enemy losses as of September 13: Over 1.5 million occupiers eliminated.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,506,900 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 13, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel—approximately 1,506,900 (+1,520) people
  • tanks—12,344 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles—25,330 (+8) units
  • artillery systems—49,678 (+77) units
  • MLRS - 2,120 (+5) units.
  • Air defense systems—1,635 (+2) units
  • aircraft—442 (+1) units
  • helicopters—356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems—2,603 (+17) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs—514,317 (+2,142) units
  • cruise missiles - 5,111 (+8) units
  • ships / boats - 35 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—148,259 (+410) units
  • specialized equipment - 4,681 (+5) units

Watch more: Air force and HIMARS struck Russian UAV command post in Belgorod region and eliminated six invaders. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (12483) Armed Forces HQ (5567) liquidation (3178)
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