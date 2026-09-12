Air force and HIMARS struck Russian UAV command post in Belgorod region and eliminated six invaders. VIDEO
In the Velykoburlutsky sector, Ukrainian intelligence has identified a UAV command post and a launch site for Russian ‘Molniya’ drones near the village of Stary Khutor in the Valuy District of the Belgorod Region.
According to Censor.NET, the position of the Russian drone operators was initially struck with guided aerial bombs.
After the evacuation began and the occupiers attempted to leave the area, it was further targeted with HIMARS rockets.
As a result of the strikes, the deaths of six Russian soldiers and injuries to a further four have been confirmed.
The UAV command post’s equipment, communications systems and drone depot were also completely destroyed.
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