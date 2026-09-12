In August, "Alpha" destroyed 17 air defense systems and 23 MLRS units.

The SSU's "Alpha" special forces neutralized nearly 6,000 invaders in August. They also destroyed 17 air defense systems, 23 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 46 armored vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the SSU reports this.

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"For half a year now, 'Alfa' has been posting the best results among the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, inflicting significant losses on the enemy both on the front lines and in the rear," the statement reads.

According to verified data from the relevant unit of the SSU's "Alfa" division, in August 2026, special forces neutralized nearly 6,000 occupiers.

The following were also affected:

9,142 UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of various types

2,977 vehicles

2791 antenna and communication unit

1,183 fortifications

756 UAV engagements

222 warehouses containing construction materials and property

48 artillery systems and self-propelled artillery pieces

46 armored vehicles, including 13 tanks and 33 armored fighting vehicles

26 radar and electronic warfare systems

23 MLRS

20 watercraft

17 air defense systems

4 pieces of aviation equipment

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,505,380 personnel (+1,500 over the past day), 12,342 tanks, 49,601 artillery systems, and 25,322 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS