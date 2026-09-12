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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,505,380 personnel (+1,500 over the past day), 12,342 tanks, 49,601 artillery systems, and 25,322 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

General Staff: Russian losses have reached 1,505,380 troops.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,505,380 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 12, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,505,380 (+1,500) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,342 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,322 (+10) units
  • artillery systems – 49,601 (+85) units
  • MLRS  – 2,115 (+6) from.
  • Air defense systems – 1,633 (+11) units
  • aircraft – 442 (+1 confirmed from the previous period) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,586 (+13) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 512,175 (+2,045) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,103 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 147,849 (+638) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,676 (+10) units

Read more: More than 200 combat engagements took place on the front, with most fighting in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

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Russian Army (12479) Armed Forces HQ (5564) liquidation (3176) elimination (7972)
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