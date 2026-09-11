More than 200 combat engagements took place on the front, with most fighting in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

A total of 207 combat engagements have taken place on the front since the beginning of 11 September.

This is according to an update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The aggressor carried out 78 air strikes using 233 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,395 kamikaze drones, and shelled Ukrainian military positions and settlements 1,875 times.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, two combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out two air strikes using six KABs and shelled Ukrainian military positions and settlements 42 times, including once with an MLRS.

Read more: Defense forces struck Saratov Oil Refinery: fires broke out on refinery grounds, - General Staff

Fighting in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units ten times towards Lyman, Kozacha Lopan, Symynivka, Vilcha and Komisarove. One assault is still ongoing.

the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units ten times towards Lyman, Kozacha Lopan, Symynivka, Vilcha and Komisarove. One assault is still ongoing. In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made six attempts to improve its positions, conducting assault operations towards Radkivka, Tyshchenkivka, Kurylivka and Kivsharivka. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman sector near Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman and Dibrova. Fighting is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance near Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders carried out one assault towards Vasiutynske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 16 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka and towards Osynove, Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Vilne and Stepiv. Three attacks are ongoing.

The enemy launched 26 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance towards Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Chernihivka, Svitle, Sviatohorivka, Hryshyne, Matiiasheve, Vasylkivka, Serhiivka, Udachne and Novopavlivka. One assault is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 42 occupiers were eliminated, and 14 were wounded in this sector today. Eight vehicles, two artillery pieces, three pieces of specialised equipment, two UAV command posts, 40 personnel shelters and an enemy ammunition depot were destroyed. A tank, six artillery pieces, seven vehicles, one MLRS, 82 personnel shelters and one enemy electronic warfare system were damaged. A total of 322 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

Read more: 277 battles in 24 hours: 44 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka and Charivne. One of these assaults is still ongoing.

the Defence Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka and Charivne. One of these assaults is still ongoing. In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors, the occupiers conducted no offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in the other sectors.

Read more: Launch sites for attack UAVs and enemy command posts in occupied territories have been struck, - General Staff