Launch sites for attack UAVs and enemy command posts in occupied territories have been struck, - General Staff
On September 7 and during the night of September 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.
What was struck?
Thus, in the Donetsk area, a facility used by the occupiers for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck.
In Chornomorsk, Crimea, and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region, enemy UAV command posts were struck.
Additionally, in the Velyka Novosilka area of the Donetsk region, an invaders’ command post was struck.
What are the consequences?
"The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage inflicted are being assessed. Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.
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