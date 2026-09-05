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News Destruction of Russian equipment
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Radar, electronic warfare and repeater in Bryansk region of Russian Federation, as well as enemy rembase in Luhansk region, were hit, - General Staff

Defense forces hit the enemy’s radar, electronic warfare complex, and repeater

On September 4, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What is affected?

Thus, an enemy radar station was struck in Kartushin, Bryansk region, Russian Federation.

In the same region, an electronic warfare complex was destroyed in the Pogar area, and a repeater for the Russian aggressor’s MESH networks was destroyed in Zlynka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,495,050 people (+1,260 per day), 12,328 tanks, 49,227 artillery systems, 25,273 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

In addition, a repair facility belonging to an occupying force unit was struck in Sokolohirsk, Luhansk region.

"The extent of the damage inflicted is being assessed. Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff reported.

Author: 

Bryansk (97) Armed Forces HQ (5542) Luhansk region (1462) Alchevskyy district (5) Sokolohirsk (1)
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