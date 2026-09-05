Radar, electronic warfare and repeater in Bryansk region of Russian Federation, as well as enemy rembase in Luhansk region, were hit, - General Staff
On September 4, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.
What is affected?
Thus, an enemy radar station was struck in Kartushin, Bryansk region, Russian Federation.
In the same region, an electronic warfare complex was destroyed in the Pogar area, and a repeater for the Russian aggressor’s MESH networks was destroyed in Zlynka.
In addition, a repair facility belonging to an occupying force unit was struck in Sokolohirsk, Luhansk region.
"The extent of the damage inflicted is being assessed. Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff reported.
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