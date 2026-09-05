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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,495,050 people (+1,260 per day), 12,328 tanks, 49,227 artillery systems, 25,273 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,495,050 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 5, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,495,050 (+1,260) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,328 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,273 (+1) units
  • artillery systems – 49,227 (+65) units
  • MLRS – 2,093 (+5) units.
  • Air defense systems – 1,604 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 441 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 355 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,502 (+13) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 499,809 (+1,898) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,070 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 144,043 (+401) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,644 (+8) units

Read more: Enemy attack UAV launch sites, command posts, and reconnaissance assets struck – General Staff

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