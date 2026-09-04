Enemy attack UAV launch sites, command posts, and reconnaissance assets struck – General Staff

On September 3 and overnight into September 4, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Strikes in temporarily occupied territories

Near the city of Donetsk, a site used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck.

A command post was struck in Fedorivka, Donetsk region.

An enemy command-and-observation post was struck in Petrivka, Kharkiv region.

APTS "Grenadier" technical reconnaissance posts (automated posts of technical reconnaissance equipment) were struck in Suvorove and Rysove in Crimea.

A fuel and lubricants storage depot belonging to the occupying forces was also struck in Rovenky, Luhansk region.

Read more: More than 950 occupiers’ tanks and armoured vehicles struck during summer – General Staff

Strikes on Russian territory

In addition, a radar station was struck in Bobryk, Bryansk region, Russia.

An enemy MESH network relay station was struck in Hustomoi, Kursk region, Russia.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Watch more: Support vessel "NEFRIT" hit at port of Sochi – Navy. VIDEO