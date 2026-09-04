Enemy attack UAV launch sites, command posts, and reconnaissance assets struck – General Staff
On September 3 and overnight into September 4, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Strikes in temporarily occupied territories
- Near the city of Donetsk, a site used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck.
- A command post was struck in Fedorivka, Donetsk region.
- An enemy command-and-observation post was struck in Petrivka, Kharkiv region.
- APTS "Grenadier" technical reconnaissance posts (automated posts of technical reconnaissance equipment) were struck in Suvorove and Rysove in Crimea.
- A fuel and lubricants storage depot belonging to the occupying forces was also struck in Rovenky, Luhansk region.
Strikes on Russian territory
- In addition, a radar station was struck in Bobryk, Bryansk region, Russia.
- An enemy MESH network relay station was struck in Hustomoi, Kursk region, Russia.
The extent of the damage is being assessed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password