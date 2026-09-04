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News Attacks on Crimea Striking Russia
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Enemy attack UAV launch sites, command posts, and reconnaissance assets struck – General Staff

Ukraine strikes Russian command posts and UAV launch sites

On September 3 and overnight into September 4, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Strikes in temporarily occupied territories

  • Near the city of Donetsk, a site used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs was struck.
  • A command post was struck in Fedorivka, Donetsk region.
  • An enemy command-and-observation post was struck in Petrivka, Kharkiv region.
  • APTS "Grenadier" technical reconnaissance posts (automated posts of technical reconnaissance equipment) were struck in Suvorove and Rysove in Crimea.
  • A fuel and lubricants storage depot belonging to the occupying forces was also struck in Rovenky, Luhansk region.

Read more: More than 950 occupiers’ tanks and armoured vehicles struck during summer – General Staff

Strikes on Russian territory

  • In addition, a radar station was struck in Bobryk, Bryansk region, Russia.
  • An enemy MESH network relay station was struck in Hustomoi, Kursk region, Russia.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Watch more: Support vessel "NEFRIT" hit at port of Sochi – Navy. VIDEO

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Bryansk (96) Armed Forces HQ (5538) Crimea (2481) elimination (7924) Kursk (817)
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