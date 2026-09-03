More than 950 occupiers’ tanks and armoured vehicles struck during summer – General Staff

During the three summer months of 2026, Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck 952 enemy tanks and combat armoured vehicles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to the report, the 952 vehicles comprised:

354 tanks;

598 armoured vehicles.

Since the beginning of this year, the enemy’s total losses in armoured equipment have amounted to 836 tanks and 1,415 combat armoured vehicles.

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Background

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy lost 42,020 personnel killed and wounded in August. This was one of the highest figures since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

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