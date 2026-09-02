Over 42,000 killed and wounded: in August, Russian Federation suffered some of its heaviest losses in manpower, – Ministry of Defence

In August 2026, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continued to systematically deplete the Russian army’s personnel and logistics.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"The effective destruction of the enemy’s manpower and logistics is among the priorities of our defenders, so that the enemy’s losses reach a level at which it will be forced to abandon its plans of aggression. The Russian army’s losses in August marked another step towards achieving this goal," the Ministry of Defence emphasised.

The occupiers’ losses

Last month, the enemy suffered 42,020 casualties, including those killed and wounded. This is one of the highest figures since the start of the full-scale invasion.

By way of comparison:

In July, the Russian Federation lost 42,860 military personnel,

in May – 33,760 personnel,

in June – 39,290.

Read more: Russia is losing 6,000 more troops every month than it manages to recruit, – Guardian

Destruction of Russian military equipment

It is reported that, during the last month of summer, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 13,835 vehicles and tankers.

Also, during August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed approximately:

89 tanks;

197 armoured fighting vehicles.

In addition, 1,827 Russian artillery systems were destroyed or put out of action.

Read more: Defence Forces killed and wounded almost 43,000 occupiers in July - highest number since early 2025

The Ministry of Defence emphasised that the systematic infliction of such losses increases the cost to Russia of continuing the war and forces it to spend ever more resources on replenishing its personnel, equipment and armaments.