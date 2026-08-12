Defence Forces killed and wounded almost 43,000 occupiers in July - highest number since early 2025

In July 2026, the Defence Forces of Ukraine inflicted the heaviest personnel losses on the Russian army since the beginning of 2025, with the occupiers’ total losses for the month amounting to 42,860 troops.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported this, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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According to the ministry, July was the fourth-highest month in terms of Russian personnel losses since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Russian army’s total personnel losses since 24 February 2022 have reached 1,461,660 troops.

Record losses of Russian military vehicles

In July, the Defence Forces also continued striking Russian logistics and air defence assets.

During the month, Ukrainian forces hit 68 Russian air defence systems and destroyed or damaged 13,998 vehicles. The Ministry of Defence stressed that this was the highest monthly figure since the start of the full-scale war.

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More than 2,000 artillery systems and 162 tanks

During July, the Defence Forces also hit 162 Russian tanks. On 22 July alone, the occupiers lost 28 tanks.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed or damaged 204 armoured combat vehicles and 2,016 Russian artillery systems.

The Ministry of Defence recalled that the previous month had also set a record for a particular category: in June, the Defence Forces destroyed or disabled more than 2,000 Russian artillery systems, the highest number since the start of the full-scale war.

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