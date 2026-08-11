Russian man showed aftermath of strike on Wildberries warehouse in Tula region: "It’s f#cking scaring to approach there". VIDEO

A ruscist has shown the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on a Wildberries warehouse in the Tula region.

According to Censor.NET, in the footage released, the Russian man films the destroyed warehouse facilities of the marketplace in the town of Aleksin.

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The video shows extensive destruction following the attack. Among the damaged buildings, the man points out the canteen, which appears to be virtually the only structure left standing.

"What a bloody mess. It’s f#cking scaring to approach," the Russian man comments on what he sees.

Read more: Large Wildberries logistics complex caught fire in Voronezh region: explosions were reported. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Russian woman whines that Wildberries is selling their "destroyed" goods on other marketplaces. VIDEO