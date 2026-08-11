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Russian man showed aftermath of strike on Wildberries warehouse in Tula region: "It’s f#cking scaring to approach there". VIDEO
A ruscist has shown the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on a Wildberries warehouse in the Tula region.
According to Censor.NET, in the footage released, the Russian man films the destroyed warehouse facilities of the marketplace in the town of Aleksin.
The video shows extensive destruction following the attack. Among the damaged buildings, the man points out the canteen, which appears to be virtually the only structure left standing.
"What a bloody mess. It’s f#cking scaring to approach," the Russian man comments on what he sees.
Warning! Strong language!
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