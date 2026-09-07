Railway bridge over North Crimean Canal, enemy ammunition depot, and command posts have been struck, - General Staff

On September 6 and during the night of September 7, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What has been struck?

Thus, in the Vladyslavivka area, in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, a railway bridge across the North Crimean Canal has been struck. The bridge is used by the enemy to support military logistics.

In addition, enemy command posts were struck in Nyzhnii Naholchik and Dovzhansk in the Luhansk region, as well as in Azov in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Drones attacked Ryazan: fire broke out at oil refinery, – media reports. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Perekop (Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), an automated "Grenadier" reconnaissance post was struck.

In the Teplyi area of Luhansk Oblast, an ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers was struck.

What is known about the consequences?

"The extent of the damage is being assessed. Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasized.

Background

Earlier, President Zelenskyy reported that oil refineries in three regions of the Russian Federation and a storage facility for attack drones in the Kursk region had been struck.

It was also noted that the Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the Luhansk region.

Watch more: "Hornet" drones from the "Tuman" detachment of 1st Corps of National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" destroyed 15 pieces of enemy equipment on Donetsk ring road. VIDEO