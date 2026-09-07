"Hornet" drones from the "Tuman" detachment of 1st Corps of National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" destroyed 15 pieces of enemy equipment on Donetsk ring road. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the successful combat operations carried out by pilots from the ‘Tuman’ Special Purpose Detachment of the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard ‘AZOV’.
According to Censor.NET, thanks to the skilful use of Ukrainian "Hornet" kamikaze strike drones, the special forces launched a hunt for enemy vehicles on the Donetsk ring road.
As a result of a series of high-precision attacks, the pilots of the "Tuman" unit managed to completely destroy and put out of action 15 units of various Russian military equipment.
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