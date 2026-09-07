SOF destroyed Russian ammunition depot in Luhansk region. VIDEO
On the night of 7 September, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a field artillery depot belonging to the Russian occupiers.
The soldiers reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The arsenal was located on the site of a former poultry farm in the village of Teplе, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast," the statement reads.
It is noted that the depot supplied units of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces.
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