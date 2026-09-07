Oil refineries in three regions of Russian Federation and storage facility for strike UAVs in Kursk region have been struck, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian forces had carried out strikes on Russian oil refineries, storage facilities and launch sites for attack drones, as well as targets in the Black Sea.

The head of state made the announcement on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Our soldiers continue to respond appropriately to Russian strikes on Ukraine. An oil refinery has been hit in the Ryazan region.

Our long-range strike capabilities were deployed against oil refineries in the Perm region and Tatarstan, as well as against storage and launch sites for attack drones in the Kursk region.

A target in the Black Sea was also struck. Thank you to every one of our units for their accuracy!" the president said.

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