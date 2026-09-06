Drones attacked Ryazan: fire broke out at oil refinery, – media reports. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Drones have attacked the Ryazan Region of the Russian Federation. An oil refinery in Ryazan is on fire following the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

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Initial details

Residents of Ryazan are complaining of explosions and reporting a fire in the area of the local oil refinery.





Read more: Two major oil refineries in Russia have halted operations following attacks, - General Staff

What are the local authorities saying?

According to Pavel Malkov, Governor of the Ryazan Region, a fire broke out at a facility in the Ryazan Region following an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He did not provide any further details.