Two major oil refineries in Russia have halted operations following attacks, - General Staff

Following the strikes, it was confirmed that operations had ceased at "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" in Kstovo and at the "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" complex. At the latter facility, pipelines, a gas condensate processing unit, and hydrocracking columns were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" Oil Refinery has ceased operations

Based on an analysis of additional information, it has been confirmed that following the attack on August 26, the "LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez" LLC oil refinery, located in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, the Russian Federation, ceased operations.

The facility is one of the key sites in the Russian oil refining industry.

The "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" complex was struck

It has also been confirmed that the "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" complex in Slobodka, Leningrad Oblast, has ceased operations.

During the strike on September 1, 2026, pipelines between the oil delivery pumping station and the storage tanks were damaged. As a result, petroleum products spilled over an area of approximately 200 square meters.

In addition, the primary gas condensate processing unit and two columns of the hydrocracking unit were damaged.

Separately, a pipeline fire was reported in the area of the tank farm. There, the area affected by the oil product spill was approximately 250 square meters.

The "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" complex is engaged in the processing and transshipment of stable gas condensate. The General Staff previously noted that the facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces’ operations against key facilities of the Russian Federation’s military-industrial and fuel-energy complexes are ongoing," the General Staff emphasized.

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