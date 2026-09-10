277 battles in 24 hours: 44 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 277 combat engagements took place on the front lines. The highest number of Russian attacks—44—was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this information is included in the morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Yesterday, the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes, during which it dropped 331 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,913 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,117 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

In the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Tovstodubove, Pysarivka, Ulanove, Khotin, Yastrubshchyna, Sadky, Myropillia, and Ivolzhanske came under enemy artillery fire. In addition, the areas surrounding the settlements of Vilna Sloboda and Bereza were targeted by airstrikes.

Combat operations

Over the past day, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 14 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Lyman, and Starytsia, as well as toward Shyroke and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched three attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka and Novoosynove.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers attacked five times in the areas of Lyman and Dibrova, as well as in the direction of Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out one assault operation in the direction of Piskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers attacked once in the direction of the village of Fedorivka.

Seven attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Dovha Balka.

The highest number of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled 44 attacks. The enemy was active in the areas of Bilytske, Serhiivka, Udachne, and Molodetske, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Dorozhne, Mykolaipillia, Vodianske, Nadiia, Vasylivka, Toretsk, Novohryhorivka, Stepy, Hannivka, Dobropillia, Shevchenko, Svitle, and Matiasheve.

Read more: What is happening near Lyman: Have Ukraine’s Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive? / Shyrshyn case: Is it over? / Uncensored. VIDEO

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out two attacks in the directions of the settlements of Radisne and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched 10 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance in the area of Hirke, as well as in the directions of Rizdvianka, Ternuvate, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck one area where enemy personnel were concentrated, six artillery systems, two drone command posts, and one anti-aircraft missile system.

In total, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties over the past day. Additionally, one tank, 15 armored combat vehicles, 69 artillery systems, two multiple-launch rocket systems, five air defense systems, one helicopter, 16 ground-based robotic systems, 2,017 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 613 enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Read more: Enemy advances near Stepanivka and Kotlyne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS