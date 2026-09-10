ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14662 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 358 25

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,502,390 people (+1,520 per day), 12,339 tanks, 49,452 artillery systems, 25,305 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,502,390 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to September 10, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,502,390 (+1,520) people (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,339 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,305 (+15) units
  • artillery systems – 49,452 (+69) units
  • MLRS – 2,107 (+2) from.
  • Air defense systems — 1,618 (+5) units
  • aircraft – 441 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 356 (+1) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,550 (+16) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 508,205 (+2,017) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,103 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 146,621 (+613) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,650 (+0) units

Read more: Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi cancels over 30 outdated General Staff orders

Втрати ворога

Author: 

Russian Army (12474) Armed Forces HQ (5557) liquidation (3174) elimination (7957)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 