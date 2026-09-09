Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi cancels over 30 outdated General Staff orders

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi is restructuring the military command-and-control system. He recently cancelled more than 30 old orders issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Vitalii Sarantsev, head of the Communications Department of the 14th Army Corps, reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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What was cancelled

Sarantsev stressed that Drapatyi had "rid the military of a heap of old bureaucratic junk". Long-obsolete instructions, which had existed mainly on paper for years and required formal reporting, were removed.

The cancelled orders include outdated training programmes, shooting courses, physical training concepts from a decade ago and dozens of interim documents amending the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s regulatory framework.

"In many areas, legal conflicts between actual training standards that emerged during the full-scale war and outdated requirements from the 2016–2020 Anti-Terrorist Operation/Joint Forces Operation period have been eliminated," Sarantsev said.

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What this means for commanders

According to Sarantsev, after these orders were cancelled, commanders in the field no longer have to complete outdated reports.

They are also no longer required to conduct separate activities in accordance with standards and guidelines from 8–10 years ago that have lost their practical relevance under modern combat conditions.

"This frees up their time for real work rather than picking through outdated paperwork and procedures. This is a genuinely good, major "autumn clean-up". The army is shedding outdated ballast to operate faster, more modernly and without excessive bureaucracy," the head of the 14th Army Corps Communications Department concluded.

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