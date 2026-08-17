Drapatyi reports information attacks against him: "Statement" on behalf of his wife is fake

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi reported coordinated information attacks involving bot networks. The general denied statements circulating on social media that were attributed to his wife.

He wrote this on the Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Purpose of information attacks

"The position of Commander-in-Chief will always be a target of information attacks. They began in the first days of my work, and this was expected," Drapatyi noted.

According to him, the purpose of such campaigns is to sow distrust within the state and between the military and society. The Commander-in-Chief stressed that some of the attacks are being conducted in a coordinated manner with the involvement of bot networks and thanked the Ministry of Digital Transformation for detecting and blocking them.

Watch more: New Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi’s report on results of counteroffensive near Zaporizhzhia | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Denial regarding his family

Drapatyi separately stressed that members of his family do not make public statements, provide official comments or authorise anyone to speak on their behalf. According to him, any remarks or positions attributed to them are false.

The Commander-in-Chief urged people to practise information hygiene by checking sources and refraining from sharing unverified information.

See more: Zelenskyy held meeting with Drapatyi and Khmara regarding front line: Personnel decisions are being prepared within Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Background

A "statement" attributed to Mykhailo Drapatyi’s wife, Yuliia, previously circulated on social media, particularly Threads. She allegedly spoke of "strong internal resistance" to Mykhailo Drapatyi’s reforms and pressure on the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "from the entourage of the former leadership and political circles."

The post claimed that Drapatyi was allegedly "considering stepping down early unless he receives systemic support."

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council found no evidence that the statement was authentic or had originated from the Commander-in-Chief’s wife.

Read more: Since start of year, police have received over 1.5 million reports regarding search for citizens evading mobilisation, – Tsutskiridze