New Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi’s report on results of counteroffensive near Zaporizhzhia | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, commander of a UAV company in the 23rd Assault Regiment of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps, analyses the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Oleksandrivskyi direction and the new challenges facing Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi during a livestream.

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Read more: Situation in many sectors of front is critical without exaggeration – Butusov

Background

The day before, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi reported to the President that Ukrainian troops had regained control of 745 square kilometres of territory during offensive operations in the Oleksandrivskyi direction since January 2026.

The operation was conducted in two stages: the first lasted from January to May and the second from May to August.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces have made gains in Oleksandrivka direction, enemy has lost at least 46 sq km – DeepState