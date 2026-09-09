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What is happening near Lyman: Have Ukraine’s Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive? / Shyrshyn case: Is it over? / Uncensored. VIDEO

Journalist and serviceman Bohdan Butkevych analyses the key events of recent days.

The episode covers:

  • The situation near Lyman: Are Ukraine’s Defence Forces really seizing the initiative and counterattacking in this sector?
  • The Shyrshyn case: What is happening around the story of the "planted drugs"?
  • Operation "Carthage": How will this high-profile case end?
  • European elections: How will the rise of right-wing and far-right forces to power in Europe affect support for Ukraine?

Watch on Censor.NET.

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Watch more: Zaluzhnyi: No NATO membership? / What to do about Russian ballistic missiles? / Uncensored. VIDEO

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Donetsk region (6198) military actions (3599) Butkevych Bohdan (21) Kramatorskyy district (1153) Lyman (197) Oleksandr Shyrshyn (17)
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