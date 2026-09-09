What is happening near Lyman: Have Ukraine’s Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive? / Shyrshyn case: Is it over? / Uncensored. VIDEO
Journalist and serviceman Bohdan Butkevych analyses the key events of recent days.
The episode covers:
- The situation near Lyman: Are Ukraine’s Defence Forces really seizing the initiative and counterattacking in this sector?
- The Shyrshyn case: What is happening around the story of the "planted drugs"?
- Operation "Carthage": How will this high-profile case end?
- European elections: How will the rise of right-wing and far-right forces to power in Europe affect support for Ukraine?
Watch on Censor.NET.
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