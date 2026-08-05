Zaluzhnyi: No NATO membership? / What to do about Russian ballistic missiles? / Uncensored. LIVE

Journalist and service member Bohdan Butkevych analyzes the key events of recent days live on air.

In particular, the episode covers the following topics:

Zaluzhnyi’s high-profile statement on NATO: Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, does not believe that Ukraine will join NATO. What do the Ukrainian ambassador’s remarks really mean?

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, does not believe that Ukraine will join NATO. What do the Ukrainian ambassador’s remarks really mean? Countering Russian ballistic missiles: What caused the shortage of anti-ballistic missiles, how can Ukrainian cities be protected from enemy strikes, and are Ukraine’s partners using arms supplies as leverage?

Join the livestream and submit your questions in the chat on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.

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