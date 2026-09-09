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News Updated DeepState maps Situation in the Donetsk region
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Enemy advances near Stepanivka and Kotlyne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have advanced in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Stepanivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Kotlyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Rodynske in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Russian forces advance near Stepanivka and Kotlyne

Russian forces advance near Stepanivka and Kotlyne

Read more: Occupiers advance near Kalenyky and Tsvitkove – DeepState. MAPS

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Donetsk region (6198) military actions (3599) Kramatorskyy district (1153) Pokrovskyy district (1384) Kotlyne (23) Stepanivka (5) DeepState (555)
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