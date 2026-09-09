Enemy advances near Stepanivka and Kotlyne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have advanced in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Stepanivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Kotlyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Rodynske in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Read more: Occupiers advance near Kalenyky and Tsvitkove – DeepState. MAPS