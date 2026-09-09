Enemy advances near Stepanivka and Kotlyne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS
Russian forces have advanced in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Stepanivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Kotlyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement reads.
Updated maps
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