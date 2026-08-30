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Russian troops have advanced near Rodynske in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Rodynske (a town in the Pokrovsk municipal community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy advances near Nykyforivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Map of Rodynske

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the enemy had occupied Rodynske and advanced near Artilne.

Author: 

Donetsk region (6158) Pokrovskyy district (1379) Rodynske (81) DeepState (549)
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