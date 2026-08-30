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Russian troops have advanced near Rodynske in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP
Russian forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Rodynske (a town in the Pokrovsk municipal community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that the enemy had occupied Rodynske and advanced near Artilne.
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