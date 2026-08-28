1 266 3
Enemy advances near Nykyforivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Russian occupiers have advanced near Nykyforivka.
Background
- Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian forces were laying the groundwork for further offensive operations towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password