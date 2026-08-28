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Enemy advances near Nykyforivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Russian occupiers have advanced near Nykyforivka.

The Russians have advanced near Nikiforivka in Donetsk Oblast

See more: Ruscists advance near Pryvillia in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Background

  • Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian forces were laying the groundwork for further offensive operations towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Read more: Enemy advances in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState. MAPS

Author: 

Donetsk region (6154) military actions (3583) Bakhmut district (610) Nykyforivka (10) DeepState (548)
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