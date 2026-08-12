Ruscists advance near Pryvillia in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.
The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Advance of Russian troops
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pryvillia (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.
Updated map
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