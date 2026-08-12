Ruscists advance near Pryvillia in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

The DeepState monitoring project reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Advance of Russian troops

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pryvillia (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP

Updated map

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces have made gains in Oleksandrivka direction, enemy has lost at least 46 sq km – DeepState