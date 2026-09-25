Video showing searches at former head of DPA’s home and boxes of cash is fake created by AI, - NABU

The NABU has commented on a video showing alleged searches at the former head of the Defence Procurement Agency’s home.

This was reported by the Bureau’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The video deliberately shows boxes of money and a provocative message.

"This video is a fake created using AI. Such material is clear evidence of how the latest artificial intelligence tools are increasingly being used by the enemy for information warfare. Their main aim is to discredit independent anti-corruption bodies, undermine trust in state institutions and damage Ukraine’s image," the NABU emphasised.

The Bureau urged the public not to share dubious "sensational stories" and to trust only official sources.

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