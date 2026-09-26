Ukrainian defense forces continue to control Dobropillia despite false reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the 1st Battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov."

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The Russian Federation's Plans

As noted, the Russian Federation’s military and political leadership has plans to encircle Dobropillia this fall. However, these plans exist only on paper and in the false reports of Russian commanders.

Read more: Russian forces that had amassed over summer within "Azov" brigade’s area of responsibility and were preparing an offensive on Druzhkivka and Dobropillia have been cleared out. VIDEO

What is the situation really like?

"The city of Dobropillya remains under the control of the Defense Forces, and Russian assault groups are quickly identified and eliminated on the outskirts of the city as they attempt to infiltrate the space between positions," the "Azov" group emphasizes.

For more details on the actual situation in the city, the casualty figures, and Russian tactics, watch the video. "Azov" also urges people to trust official statements from the Ukrainian Defense Forces and not to spread Russian disinformation.

Read more: Russia’s ’northern claw’ in Donetsk region has been crushed, - Biletskyi