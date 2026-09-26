ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14390 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian drones Drone industry
1 360 2

Drone operators from 72nd Mechanised Brigade shot down 13 aerial targets using STING interceptors, some of them with aid of Hornet Vision CTRL. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Pilots from the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade intercepted and destroyed 13 Russian aerial targets in less than four hours of combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators used STING interceptor drones from the ‘Wild Hornets’ unit to take down enemy UAVs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The caption accompanying the video also notes that over 30 per cent of the enemy targets were struck remotely by the troops using the Hornet Vision CTRL system.

Author: 

elimination (8089) 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (84) drones (5376) Wild Hornets (249) interceptor (159)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 