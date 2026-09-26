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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Enemy carried out air strike on Synelnykove district: 17-year-old girl was among dead, and child was injured

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

On the afternoon of 26 September 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on the Synelnykove District of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties

It is reported that a 17-year-old girl and a 59-year-old woman were killed as a result of an enemy air strike on the Synelnykove district.

Two more people were injured. Among them was a 6-year-old boy.

Medical staff are providing the injured with all the necessary assistance.

No further information is currently available regarding the enemy attack.

Watch more: Triarium special forces storm building housing ruscists in Sichneve, Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO

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shoot out (19044) Dnipropetrovsk region (1635) Synelnykove district (502)
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