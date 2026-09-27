’Our troops have achieved significant results in Lyman sector,’ - Zelenskyy

Our forces have achieved significant results in the Lyman sector in the Donetsk region as part of Operation "Vivaldi", whilst the Airborne Forces have been engaged in yet another active defence operation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties among the occupying forces

According to him, the elimination of the occupiers is continuing, and the objectives set are being achieved.

"There was a briefing today by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi. In total, over the course of this week, across all areas of active fighting on the front line, our units neutralised 10,660 Russian soldiers, either killed or wounded. And every such Russian casualty is accompanied by video evidence," the Head of State emphasised.

Read more: After amputation and captivity in Russia, he returned to army: Airborne Forces are launching project for wounded soldiers

The most competitive sectors

According to him, the heaviest fighting is taking place in areas along the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Lyman axes. Operations are being carried out in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

"Particular mention should be made, based on this week’s results, of the soldiers of the 3rd Army Corps and the 68th Separate Airborne Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, part of the 8th Corps of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thank you all for your achievements, soldiers! Every week like this on the front line – which, given the nature of the overall situation, is becoming ours, Ukrainian – prevents Russia from launching a larger-scale offensive against Ukraine. We have also agreed on our next active steps with the Commander-in-Chief. Glory to Ukraine!" – concludes Zelenskyy.