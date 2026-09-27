Kärcher warehouse has been completely destroyed as result of Russian attack

Today, 27 September, a warehouse storing Kärcher equipment and products was completely destroyed as a result of enemy shelling.

The company announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that no one was injured as a result of the attack; all staff at the warehouse are alive and safe.

"Orders that were in stock at the time of the attack have currently been put on hold or cancelled. We will contact each partner to discuss the situation and agree on the next steps," the statement reads.

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Plan B

The company added that it is moving to ‘Plan B’ and utilising alternative logistics supply chains that had been prepared in advance.

At the same time, it is emphasised that restructuring these processes will take some time, so there may be disruptions to supplies in the near future: "We ask for your understanding in this matter. The enemy may destroy our walls and our goods, but they will not break our resilience."