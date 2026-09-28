Russian forces struck office building in downtown Dnipro: 3 people were killed, and at least 12 were injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 28 September 2026, the enemy struck the city centre of Dnipro.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims

According to the Regional Military Administration, as of 12:57 p.m., it was reported that three people had been killed in the Russian attack on Dnipro. At least 12 were injured.

Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

Initial details

According to the Regional State Administration, a fire has broken out. There are casualties.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Enemy launched ballistic missile attack on "Interpipe" in Dnipro: four dead, seven wounded, production halted

Updated information

According to Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, several people are currently unaccounted for.

"The enemy has attacked Dnipro. They struck the city centre in the middle of the working day – where there are lots of people," he explained.











Social media reports suggest that a business centre has been attacked.

Hanzha later clarified that a strike had been carried out on an office building.

This story will be updated.