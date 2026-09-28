Russia is creating fake pages of Ukrainian government bodies to recruit people and steal data, - SSU

Russian security services have stepped up their efforts to create fake websites and social media pages that mimic the official resources of Ukrainian state bodies and media organisations. The SSU states that such resources are being used to spread disinformation, steal personal data, and recruit Ukrainians.

This was reported by the SSU press office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The Security Service of Ukraine has observed a significant increase in activity by Russian intelligence services aimed at creating websites and social media pages that mimic the official resources of our country’s state bodies, as well as domestic media outlets," the statement reads.

Through these fake sources, the enemy is attempting to carry out information and psychological special operations and disinformation campaigns in order to destabilise the socio-political situation within Ukraine and undermine its position on the international stage.

These resources are used to extract Ukrainians’ personal data

Furthermore, Russian intelligence services use these platforms to extract Ukrainians’ personal data. It has been established that Russian agents frequently hack the accounts of users who follow fake social media pages and messaging app channels in order to steal their personal data. They subsequently use the information obtained to carry out recruitment operations and gather confidential data.



Information regarding the combat and operational activities of Ukraine’s Defence Forces and security services is of particular interest to the Russians.

See more: Planned missile strike on UAV production facilities in western Ukraine: FSB agent exposed, – SSU. PHOTO

Over 50 websites have been identified and blocked

Among other things, the SSU’s Cyber Security Department identified and blocked more than 50 websites which, in terms of their appearance and positioning, imitated the branding of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Information regarding the combat and operational activities of Ukraine’s Defence Forces and security services is of particular interest to the Russians.

Over 50 websites have been identified and blocked

Among other things, the SSU’s Cyber Security Department has identified and blocked more than 50 websites that, in their appearance and positioning, imitated the branding of the Security Service of Ukraine.



In light of this, the SSU once again urges members of the public to remain vigilant, not to click on suspicious links, and to use only official sources.

What to do if you come across a suspicious web address

If you come across a dubious web address or receive a suspicious message from someone claiming to be an SSU officer, please contact the helpline immediately:

In light of this, the SSU once again urges members of the public to remain vigilant, not to click on suspicious links, and to use only official sources.

What to do if you come across a suspicious web address

If you come across a dubious web address or receive a suspicious message from someone claiming to be an SSU officer, please contact the helpline immediately: