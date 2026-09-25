Planned missile strike on UAV production facilities in western Ukraine: FSB agent exposed, – SSU. PHOTO

Another FSB informant has been exposed; he turned out to be a resident of the Lviv region who had been recruited by the enemy and was working at a Defence Forces facility producing unmanned systems in western Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

The Russian agent was tasked with orchestrating a Russian missile strike on the facility to disrupt the uninterrupted supply of strike and reconnaissance UAVs to Ukrainian defenders. To carry out his mission, the suspect attempted to ‘leak’ the geolocations of the administrative, production and storage facilities of the potential ‘target’ to the FSB.

The enemy also hoped to obtain information from the "mole" about the times when the largest number of people were present at the restricted-access facility.

See more: She collaborated with ruscists and was wanted for three years: top manager of seized Luhansk region enterprise detained – SSU. PHOTO

Arrest of the traitor

It is reported that SSU officers uncovered the enemy’s plan in good time and detained the agent.

During searches of the detainee’s premises, a tablet was found which he had been using covertly to receive and transmit intelligence, as well as to communicate with his FSB handler.

It has been established that the suspect was recruited by the Russian security service via a Telegram channel advertising ‘easy’ money.

He has been notified of the charges against him under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.