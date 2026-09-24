She collaborated with ruscists and was wanted for three years: top manager of seized Luhansk region enterprise detained – SSU. PHOTO

A woman who had been wanted for three years over cooperation with ruscists in a temporarily occupied part of Ukraine has been detained in the Volyn region.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The suspect is the former chief accountant of a seized enterprise in the Luhansk region that produces equipment for Russia’s coal industry.

She was detained in a western Ukrainian region, where she had travelled to attend to personal matters.

Investigators established that in 2015, the woman took part in the "re-registration" of the production facility with the occupation "LPR justice authorities." The enterprise subsequently began regularly supplying finished products to Russian mines and paying its profits into Russia’s budget as "taxes."

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Investigators documented that between September 2016 and January 2020, the suspect transferred funds equivalent to more than UAH 1.5 million to the ruscists’ treasury.

The woman reportedly acted as part of a criminal group that also included the plant’s owner, a former "deputy of the LPR People’s Council," and two "directors general" who headed the seized enterprise in succession.

What penalty does she face?

The SSU recalled that in 2023, all those involved in the case were notified of suspicion in absentia under Part 4 of Article 110-2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code: financing actions aimed at changing the boundaries of Ukraine’s territory, committed by an organized group. After completing the investigation, the SSU sent the case to court and placed the "chief accountant" and her accomplices on the wanted list.

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The woman is now in custody. She faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.