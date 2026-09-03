Occupiers have introduced new transport tax for residents of Luhansk region: for non-payment, they threaten to block accounts and seize property

Russian occupiers have imposed yet another mandatory payment to the Russian Federation budget on residents of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. In 2026, vehicle owners in the occupied part of the region will have to pay the Russian vehicle tax for the first time.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksiy Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

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Payment is due by December 1

According to Kharchenko, vehicle owners in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region must pay their vehicle tax to the Russian budget by December 1.

Thus, in 2026, residents of the occupied part of the region were subject to this Russian tax for the first time.

Watch more: Russian films destroyed $50 million Buk-M3 left on roadside in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Debtors Face Seizure of Property

The occupying authorities are warning residents of penalties for late payment.

According to the head of the Luhansk RMA, the Russians are threatening to impose late fees, freeze bank accounts, and seize property for late payments.